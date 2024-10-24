Kevin Durant News: Puts up 25 points in OT thriller

Durant amassed 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, one block and three steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 overtime victory over the Clippers.

The first regular season game in the brand-new Intuit Dome did not disappoint, and Durant was a rock-solid contributor. The All-Star will often led the Suns in scoring this season, and he's got an intriguing game coming up Friday, squaring off against LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Crypto.com Arena.