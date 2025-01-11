Kevin Durant News: Reaches 20-point mark once again

Durant ended Saturday's 114-106 win over Utah with 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Saturday was another day at the office for Durant, who hit the 20-point marker in his 14th consecutive game. During this period, the perennial All-Star is averaging 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.9 threes. Durant will look to stay hot during Sunday's favorable matchup at home against the 8-27 Hornets.