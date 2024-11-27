Kevin Durant News: Returns with 23 points

Durant contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Lakers.

The Suns looked like their old selves with Durant and Bradley Beal back on the floor. Durant was expected to carry a minute restriction but he ended up playing 30 minutes, a strong indication that his rehab went well. More wins should be head Phoenix's way now that their marquee player is back.