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Kevin Durant News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Durant (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.

Durant will take a seat for Sunday's regular-season finale, though he should be good to go for the postseason. The superstar forward will end the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 36.4 minutes per contest across 78 outings.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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