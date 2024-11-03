Kevin Durant News: Scores 21 points in win

Durant produced 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Durant bounced back from the season-low 18-point mark he delivered in the win over the Clippers, and he remains a consistent offensive option in a star-studded offensive scheme that also includes Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. That said, and even though a two-game stretch is not enough to draw conclusions, Durant has failed to reach the 25-point mark in his last two contests after doing so in his first four. Even if there's a slight decrease in the scoring numbers, Durant remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league based on a volume perspective. He's averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field in his first six contests.