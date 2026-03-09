Kevin Durant News: Scores 23 in loss to SAS

Durant had 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 loss to San Antonio.

Durant was much more careful with the rock after committing eight turnovers in the win over the Trail Blazers on Friday, and even though the Rockets lost by 25 points, Durant still posted a decent fantasy line. This was his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and he's hit this line in all but two of his 15 appearances since the beginning of February. Despite being 37 years old, Durant isn't showing any signs of slowing down. He's averaging 26.1 points per game this season and 27.2 ppg since the All-Star break.