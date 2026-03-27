Kevin Durant News: Scores 25 points with 10 assists

Durant had 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Durant coughed up the rock six times during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, but he did a much better job of taking care of the rock in Friday's win, finishing with three giveaways across 35 minutes. Durant has been a steady top-20 player this season with averages of 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 triples per contest.