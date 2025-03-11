Kevin Durant News: Scores 35 in loss to Memphis
Durant provided 35 points (11-24 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to Memphis.
Durant reached the 35-point mark for the seventh time this season, but not even this impressive stat line was enough for the Suns to turn things around, as they've gone 4-7 since the end of the All-Star break. It seems the Suns' playoff chances are hanging by a thread, but that hasn't been Durant's fault. The veteran forward is averaging 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game across five appearances in March.
