Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant News: Season-high 12 dimes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Durant recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-105 victory over Utah.

The double-double was his sixth of the season, and the 12 assists were a season high for Durant. The future Hall of Famer has delivered his usual well-rounded production in February, averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in eight games on the month.

