Kevin Durant News: Season-high 12 dimes in win
Durant recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-105 victory over Utah.
The double-double was his sixth of the season, and the 12 assists were a season high for Durant. The future Hall of Famer has delivered his usual well-rounded production in February, averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in eight games on the month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 213 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More