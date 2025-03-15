Kevin Durant News: Stays hot from downtown

Durant accumulated 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 122-106 victory over Sacramento.

The future Hall of Famer has been locked in from three-point range of late. Over the last 10 games, Durant has drained multiple treys nine times, averaging 25.7 points, 6.6 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc.