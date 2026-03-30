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Kevin Durant News: Struggles from deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Durant recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 win over the Pelicans.

Durant was coming off a 25-point, 10-assist performance in Friday's win over the Grizzlies, and while he couldn't repeat those numbers, the forward at least reached the 20-point mark for the sixth straight game. Over that stretch. Durant has averaged 27.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the floor.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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