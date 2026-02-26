Kevin Durant News: Surpasses major scoring milestone

Durant logged 40 points (14-28 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes during the Rockets' 113-108 win over the Magic on Thursday.

It was a vintage performance out of the 37-year-old future Hall-of-Famer, who scored 26 of his game-high 40 points in the second half to propel the Rockets to a come-from-behind victory. Durant's scoring barrage officially moved him 32,006 points in his storied NBA career, and he is within striking distance of passing Michael Jordan (32,292 points) for the fifth-most points in league history. It was also Durant's 431rd career game with 30-plus points, which is tied with Kobe Bryant for fifth most all time. In five games since the All-Star break, Durant has averaged 28.8 points on 53.0 percent shooting along with 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.8 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.2 minutes per game.