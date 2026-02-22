Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant News: Turns in 30 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Durant finished with 30 points (10-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 loss to the Knicks.

Durant's shooting night wasn't his best, but he still recorded enough shot volume to post an excellent total. Despite his efforts, the Rockets were unable to close the deal in the fourth quarter as the Knicks sank shot after shot and erased Houston's lead. Durant missed opportunities to answer in the final stanza, but the Rockets would have been in worse shape without his contributions. He's now scored 30-plus points in both of Houston's games following the All-Star break.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
