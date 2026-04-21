Kevin Durant News: Will play in Game 2
Durant (knee) will play in Game 2 against the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Durant was held out of Saturday's Game 1 loss due to a right knee contusion, though he'll shed his questionable tag and return to action Tuesday. Per Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com, the superstar forward will not be on a minutes restriction. With Durant back in the starting five, Reed Sheppard will slide to the second unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 183 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 183 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs8 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More