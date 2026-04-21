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Kevin Durant News: Will play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Durant (knee) will play in Game 2 against the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Durant was held out of Saturday's Game 1 loss due to a right knee contusion, though he'll shed his questionable tag and return to action Tuesday. Per Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com, the superstar forward will not be on a minutes restriction. With Durant back in the starting five, Reed Sheppard will slide to the second unit.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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