Kevin Durant News: Will play in Game 2

Durant (knee) will play in Game 2 against the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Durant was held out of Saturday's Game 1 loss due to a right knee contusion, though he'll shed his questionable tag and return to action Tuesday. Per Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com, the superstar forward will not be on a minutes restriction. With Durant back in the starting five, Reed Sheppard will slide to the second unit.