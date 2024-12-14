Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Day-to-day with shoulder sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 12:33pm

Huerter is expected to be day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter sustained the injury at the 5:25 mark of the third quarter in Thursday's 111-109 victory over the Pelicans. The depth wing was able to finish the contest with seven points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 28 minutes. It is possible his poor shooting effort could be attributed to the shoulder injury. The Kings next play Monday versus the Nuggets. Should he ultimately miss time, Keon Ellis and Colby Jones are candidates to absorb his minutes.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
