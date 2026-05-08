Kevin Huerter Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Huerter (thigh) is doubtful for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
Huerter is expected to be sidelined for a sixth straight game Saturday. Daniss Jenkins is likely to continue to see an uptick in minutes for Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 299 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2711 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 830 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More