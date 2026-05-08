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Kevin Huerter Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Huerter (thigh) is doubtful for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Huerter is expected to be sidelined for a sixth straight game Saturday. Daniss Jenkins is likely to continue to see an uptick in minutes for Detroit.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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