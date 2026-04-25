Kevin Huerter Injury: Exits early Saturday
Huerter didn't return to Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Magic due to left hip soreness, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes.
Huerter finished the third quarter but did not play in the fourth due to the left hip issue. The 27-year-old swingman's next opportunity to play will come in Monday's Game 4 in Orlando, where the Pistons will look to even the series.
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