Kevin Huerter Injury: Goes through shootaround
Huerter (thigh) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Huerter has missed the past seven games for Detroit, but he's listed as questionable ahead of Game 5. With this news, he's seemingly trending in the right direction with the series tied at two wins apiece.
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