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Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 2:36pm

Huerter (adductor) is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Huerter is trying to end a three-game absence with a left adductor strain Tuesday. If the sharpshooter is unable to suit up in Game 1, Javonte Green could see an uptick in playing time off the bench for the Pistons.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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