Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Game 1
Huerter (adductor) is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Huerter is trying to end a three-game absence with a left adductor strain Tuesday. If the sharpshooter is unable to suit up in Game 1, Javonte Green could see an uptick in playing time off the bench for the Pistons.
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