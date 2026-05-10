Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Game 4
Huerter (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
Huerter is in danger of missing a seventh consecutive contest due to a left adductor strain. If the 27-year-old swingman remains sidelined, Daniss Jenkins will likely continue seeing increased playing time off the bench.
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