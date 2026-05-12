Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Game 5
Huerter (adductor) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
Huerter is in danger of missing an eighth straight game due to a left adductor strain. If the 27-year-old swingman remains sidelined, Daniss Jenkins will likely continue seeing increased playing time off the bench, especially if Caris LeVert (heel) is downgraded from questionable to out.
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