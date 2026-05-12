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Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Huerter (adductor) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Huerter is in danger of missing an eighth straight game due to a left adductor strain. If the 27-year-old swingman remains sidelined, Daniss Jenkins will likely continue seeing increased playing time off the bench, especially if Caris LeVert (heel) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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