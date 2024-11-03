Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Huerter (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Huerter missed Saturday's loss to the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, though he has been upgraded to questionable for Monday. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks across 26.0 minutes through five regular-season outings. If Huerter is unable to go, Keon Ellis and Malik Monk are both candidates for an expanded role.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
