Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Miami
Huerter (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Huerter missed Saturday's loss to the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, though he has been upgraded to questionable for Monday. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks across 26.0 minutes through five regular-season outings. If Huerter is unable to go, Keon Ellis and Malik Monk are both candidates for an expanded role.
