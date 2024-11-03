Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Miami

Huerter (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Huerter missed Saturday's loss to the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, though he has been upgraded to questionable for Monday. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks across 26.0 minutes through five regular-season outings. If Huerter is unable to go, Keon Ellis and Malik Monk are both candidates for an expanded role.