Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Huerter (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors.

The sharpshooter has missed the Kings' last two games due to the illness, and if he remains out Doug McDermott, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis are all candidates for an increased role. Huerter has started in all five of his regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 26.0 minutes per game.