Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy to return Saturday

Huerter is questionable to return to Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Magic due to left hip soreness.

Huerter finished the third quarter but is questionable to play in the fourth due to the hip issue. If he's unable to return, the swingman will finish with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes.