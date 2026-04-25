Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Iffy to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Huerter is questionable to return to Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Magic due to left hip soreness.

Huerter finished the third quarter but is questionable to play in the fourth due to the hip issue. If he's unable to return, the swingman will finish with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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