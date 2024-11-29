Kevin Huerter Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Huerter won't return to Friday's game against the Blazers due to a right ankle injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Huerter suffered the injury when he was unintentionally tripped early in the second quarter. The 26-year-old came off the bench Friday for the third game in a row with Keon Ellis having supplanted him as the Kings' starting shooting guard. Huerter tallied one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal in seven minutes prior to his departure.