Kevin Huerter Injury: Limited at practice

Huerter (shoulder) was a partial participant at Wednesday's practice, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Huerter is battling a shoulder sprain and was unable to play Monday against the Nuggets. His status for Thursday against the Lakers is in the air, but more clarity is expected when the Kings release their injury report Wednesday evening. Fantasy managers can anticipate a questionable or doubtful tag.