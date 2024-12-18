Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Huerter (shoulder) was a partial participant at Wednesday's practice, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Huerter is battling a shoulder sprain and was unable to play Monday against the Nuggets. His status for Thursday against the Lakers is in the air, but more clarity is expected when the Kings release their injury report Wednesday evening. Fantasy managers can anticipate a questionable or doubtful tag.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
