Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Not playing Tuesday vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:28pm

Huerter (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Huerter will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a right knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Magic. With Huerter, Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Josh Giddey (quadriceps) all not playing, Coby White, Tre Jones and Talen Horton-Tucker should see an influx of playing time and responsibilities Tuesday.

