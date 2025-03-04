Kevin Huerter Injury: Not playing Tuesday vs. Cleveland

Huerter (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Huerter will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a right knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Magic. With Huerter, Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Josh Giddey (quadriceps) all not playing, Coby White, Tre Jones and Talen Horton-Tucker should see an influx of playing time and responsibilities Tuesday.