Kevin Huerter Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Huerter (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Huerter was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and the sharpshooting guard won't suit up for this contest. With Huerter out, look for the Pistons to hand more minutes to the likes of Javonte Green and Caris LeVert, as well as Marcus Sasser.
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