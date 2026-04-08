Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Huerter (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Huerter was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and the sharpshooting guard won't suit up for this contest. With Huerter out, look for the Pistons to hand more minutes to the likes of Javonte Green and Caris LeVert, as well as Marcus Sasser.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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