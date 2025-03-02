Kevin Huerter Injury: Not suiting up Sunday

Head coach Billy Donovan said that Huerter (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Huerter will miss Sunday's contest while he deals with a sprained right knee, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Cleveland. With the 26-year-old swingman joining Lonzo Ball (wrist) on the shelf, Tre Jones, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are candidates for an uptick in playing time.