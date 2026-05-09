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Kevin Huerter Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Huerter (adductor) is listed as out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Cleveland.

Huerter will now miss a sixth consecutive contest. His next chance to return will be for Game 4 on Monday night. While Huerter remains on the shelf, Daniss Jenkins should see even more work from off the bench.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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