Kevin Huerter Injury: Out again Saturday
Huerter (adductor) is listed as out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Cleveland.
Huerter will now miss a sixth consecutive contest. His next chance to return will be for Game 4 on Monday night. While Huerter remains on the shelf, Daniss Jenkins should see even more work from off the bench.
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