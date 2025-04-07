Kevin Huerter Injury: Out against Cleveland
Huerter won't play Tuesday against the Cavaliers due to a right cervical strain.
This appears to be a new injury for Huerter, but it remains to be seen if this is just a maintenance day on the front end of the back-to-back set. The Bulls are going to be very shorthanded Tuesday, as Coby White will be rested, Lonzo Ball (wrist) is out and Nikola Vucevic (rest) is questionable.
