Kevin Huerter Injury: Out against Cleveland

Huerter won't play Tuesday against the Cavaliers due to a right cervical strain.

This appears to be a new injury for Huerter, but it remains to be seen if this is just a maintenance day on the front end of the back-to-back set. The Bulls are going to be very shorthanded Tuesday, as Coby White will be rested, Lonzo Ball (wrist) is out and Nikola Vucevic (rest) is questionable.