Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Out at least until Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Huerter (recently traded) won't be available for the Bulls until Saturday's game versus the Warriors at the earliest, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

After being traded from Sacramento to Chicago, Huerter will miss Tuesday's and Wednesday's contests with his new team. However, it is also possible that the Bulls attempt to trade Huerter again before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Kevin Huerter
Chicago Bulls
