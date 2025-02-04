Kevin Huerter Injury: Out at least until Saturday
Huerter (recently traded) won't be available for the Bulls until Saturday's game versus the Warriors at the earliest, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
After being traded from Sacramento to Chicago, Huerter will miss Tuesday's and Wednesday's contests with his new team. However, it is also possible that the Bulls attempt to trade Huerter again before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.
