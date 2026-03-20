Kevin Huerter Injury: Out Friday

Huerter (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Huerter will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a right shoulder contusion, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers. With the 27-year-old swingman sidelined, Javonte Green and Ronald Holland are candidates to see a bump in minutes.