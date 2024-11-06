Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Present for shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 11:50am

Huerter (illness) participated in shootaround Wednesday morning but remains questionable Wednesday night versus Toronto, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Huerter has missed two consecutive games while dealing with an illness. Amid his absence, Keon Ellis has logged at least 27 minutes in each contest, while Huerter averaged 26.0 minutes across Sacramento's first five games this season.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
