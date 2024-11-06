Kevin Huerter Injury: Present for shootaround
Huerter (illness) participated in shootaround Wednesday morning but remains questionable Wednesday night versus Toronto, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Huerter has missed two consecutive games while dealing with an illness. Amid his absence, Keon Ellis has logged at least 27 minutes in each contest, while Huerter averaged 26.0 minutes across Sacramento's first five games this season.
