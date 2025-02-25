Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:21pm

Huerter is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a right quadriceps contusion.

Huerter has seen increased run for the Bulls and that has resulted in a mild quadriceps injury. For now, the expectation is that Huerter will be in the lineup to face the Clippers. His role, however, hinges on the availability of Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) who is currently carrying a questionable tag.

Kevin Huerter
Chicago Bulls
