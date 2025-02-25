Kevin Huerter Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Huerter is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a right quadriceps contusion.

Huerter has seen increased run for the Bulls and that has resulted in a mild quadriceps injury. For now, the expectation is that Huerter will be in the lineup to face the Clippers. His role, however, hinges on the availability of Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) who is currently carrying a questionable tag.