Kevin Huerter Injury: Questionable for Friday

Huerter is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors with a right shoulder contusion.

This is a new issue for Huerter, and the Pistons may be contemplating a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Huerter is coming off a strong showing Thursday, and he's someone who could be more involved offensively going forward, with Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined indefinitely.