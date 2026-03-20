Kevin Huerter Injury: Questionable for Friday
Huerter is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors with a right shoulder contusion.
This is a new issue for Huerter, and the Pistons may be contemplating a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Huerter is coming off a strong showing Thursday, and he's someone who could be more involved offensively going forward, with Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined indefinitely.
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