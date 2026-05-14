Kevin Huerter Injury: Questionable for Friday
Huerter (adductor) is questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Friday, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Huerter managed to make his first appearance of the series Wednesday after missing time with a left adductor strain, but he logged only three minutes and recorded one assist. It's unclear how much the 27-year-old will be able to contribute if he's ultimately given the green light to suit up.
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