Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Huerter (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Magic.

Huerter injured his left hip during Saturday's Game 3 loss to Orlando and was unable to return. Caris LeVert and Javonte Green would be in line for larger roles in Detroit's rotation if Huerter is unable to play in Game 4 on Monday.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago