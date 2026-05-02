Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Questionable for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 12:10pm

Huerter (Adductor) is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Orlando.

Huerter played sporadically during the first four contests of this series before being ruled out altogether for Games 5 and 6. If Huerter misses a third consecutive game, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green could see additional action, although head coach J.B. Bickerstaff might continue to rely on the starters to absorb most of the minutes.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago