Kevin Huerter Injury: Questionable for Game 7
Huerter (Adductor) is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Orlando.
Huerter played sporadically during the first four contests of this series before being ruled out altogether for Games 5 and 6. If Huerter misses a third consecutive game, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green could see additional action, although head coach J.B. Bickerstaff might continue to rely on the starters to absorb most of the minutes.
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