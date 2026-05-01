Kevin Huerter Injury: Ruled out Friday
Huerter (adductor) is out for Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday against the Magic, per Hunter Patterson of The Athletic.
The Pistons won't have Huerter available for a second straight win-or-go-home contest, so the team will have to turn elsewhere to fill out the reserve minutes. Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green are all candidates for increased playing time Friday.
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