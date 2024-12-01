Kevin Huerter Injury: Ruled out Sunday vs. Spurs

Huerter (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Huerter injured his right ankle during the Kings' loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday and will miss his first game since Nov. 4. With the 26-year-old guard sidelined, Keon Ellis is expected to start while Malik Monk and Jordan McLaughlin are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time off the bench. Huerter's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Rockets.