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Kevin Huerter Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Huerter (adductor) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Huerter will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a left adductor strain, and his next opportunity to play will come in Game 2 on Thursday. With the 27-year-old swingman sidelined, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green are candidates for increased minutes off the bench.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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