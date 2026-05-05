Kevin Huerter Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Huerter (adductor) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Huerter will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a left adductor strain, and his next opportunity to play will come in Game 2 on Thursday. With the 27-year-old swingman sidelined, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green are candidates for increased minutes off the bench.