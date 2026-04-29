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Kevin Huerter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 3:05pm

Huerter (adductor) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Magic.

Huerter will miss Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup due to a left adductor strain. If the Pistons are able to stave off elimination, his next chance to play will come in Game 6 on Friday. With the 27-year-old swingman sidelined, Daniss Jenkins and Caris LeVert could see a slight bump in minutes.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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