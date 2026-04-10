Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Huerter (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte.

Huerter is trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's game against Milwaukee. Huerter is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over his last six games.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago