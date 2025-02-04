Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't make debut Tuesday

Huerter will not make his debut with the Bulls on Tuesday against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Huerter is one of three players who was recently traded to Chicago in the three-team deal that involved Zach LaVine being moved to the Kings. In 43 games with Sacramento, the 26-year-old averaged a career-low 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Johnson also relays that the Bulls may attempt to flip Huerter before Thursday's trade deadline.