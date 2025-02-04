Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't make debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 9:49am

Huerter will not make his debut with the Bulls on Tuesday against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Huerter is one of three players who was recently traded to Chicago in the three-team deal that involved Zach LaVine being moved to the Kings. In 43 games with Sacramento, the 26-year-old averaged a career-low 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Johnson also relays that the Bulls may attempt to flip Huerter before Thursday's trade deadline.

