Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't play in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Huerter (thigh) is out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland on Monday.

Huerter hasn't been able to take the court since April 27 while tending to a left thigh injury. His next chance to take the court will arrive in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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