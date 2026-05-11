Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't play in Game 4
Huerter (thigh) is out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland on Monday.
Huerter hasn't been able to take the court since April 27 while tending to a left thigh injury. His next chance to take the court will arrive in Game 5 on Wednesday.
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