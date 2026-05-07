Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Huerter (adductor) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Huerter will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a left adductor strain. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Saturday's Game 3, and in the meantime, Daniss Jenkins should continue to see an elevated role off the bench.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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