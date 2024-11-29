Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't return Friday

Huerter won't return to Friday's game against the Blazers due to an ankle injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Huerter was tripped unintentionally in the early stages of the second quarter, and the fact that Huereter won't return suggests there's some concern level regarding his ankle. Huerter has been playing off the bench of late with Keon Ellis featuring as the starting shooting guard. It remains to be seen if Huerter will be forced to miss multiple games.