Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't suit up for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Huerter (adductor) is listed as out for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Magic.

Huerter will now miss his third consecutive contest. As a result, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green are candidates for increased action, although it's possible head coach J.B. Bickerstaff continues to lean heavily on the starters.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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