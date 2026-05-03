Kevin Huerter Injury: Won't suit up for Game 7
Huerter (adductor) is listed as out for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Magic.
Huerter will now miss his third consecutive contest. As a result, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green are candidates for increased action, although it's possible head coach J.B. Bickerstaff continues to lean heavily on the starters.
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