Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Adds 22 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Huerter chipped in 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 win over New Orleans.

Huerter was penciled into the starting five Thursday after Duncan Robinson (hip/wrist) was downgraded to out, and he didn't disappoint. Huerter took advantage of his opportunities from behind the arc, where he added 12 of his 22 points. He finished second on his team in scoring and reached the 20-point threshold for just the fifth time this season.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
43 days ago